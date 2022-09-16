Volumes jump at Tata Steel Long Products Ltd counter

Tata Steel Long Products Ltd saw volume of 25.83 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 37.75 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 68420 shares

CEAT Ltd, Bharat Dynamics Ltd, Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd, Intellect Design Arena Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 16 September 2022.

Tata Steel Long Products Ltd saw volume of 25.83 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 37.75 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 68420 shares. The stock increased 6.67% to Rs.695.50. Volumes stood at 2.39 lakh shares in the last session.

CEAT Ltd notched up volume of 31.9 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.86 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.24 lakh shares. The stock slipped 3.02% to Rs.1,611.40. Volumes stood at 20.3 lakh shares in the last session.

Bharat Dynamics Ltd clocked volume of 115.34 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.28 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 12.43 lakh shares. The stock gained 3.83% to Rs.902.65. Volumes stood at 16 lakh shares in the last session.

Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd recorded volume of 1.05 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.73 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 18354 shares. The stock lost 2.38% to Rs.3,156.25. Volumes stood at 6534 shares in the last session.

Intellect Design Arena Ltd notched up volume of 18.31 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.67 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.92 lakh shares. The stock slipped 6.71% to Rs.546.00. Volumes stood at 3.86 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)