Goa Carbon tumbles on temporarily shutting Bilaspur plant

Goa Carbon dropped 4.06% to Rs 405.05 after the company said that it has shut its Bilaspur unit in Chhattisgarh from 12 June 2022 for maintenance work.

Goa Carbon is in the business of manufacture and marketing of calcined petroleum coke. The Goa plant has the largest mechanical sieving and screening facilities for petcoke in India. The company also has two other plants, at Bilaspur in Chattisgarh and at Paradeep in Orissa.

The company's net profit soared 130.3% to Rs 15.20 crore on a 114.7% jump in net sales to Rs 274.40 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)