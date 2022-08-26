Eicher Motors CFO Kaleeswaran Arunachalam resigns

The auto maker said that Kaleeswaran Arunachalam has tendered his resignation from the chief financial officer (CFO) and key managerial personnel position.

Arunachalam's resignation will take effect after working hours on 2 September 2022. The company stated that the appointment of a new CFO in his place would be intimated in due course.

Eicher Motors is the listed parent of Royal Enfield, the global leader in middleweight motorcycles. In addition to motorcycles, Eicher has a joint venture with Sweden's AB Volvo - Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles which operates in India's commercial vehicle space.

The company's consolidated net profit zoomed 157.81% to Rs 611 crore in Q1 FY23 from Rs 237 crore posted in Q1 FY22. Total revenue from operations was recorded at Rs 3,397 crore, up 72% as compared to Rs 1,974 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY 2021-22. EBITDA was Rs 831 crore as compared to Rs 363 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year.

