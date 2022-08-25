Volumes spurt at L&T Finance Holdings Ltd counter

L&T Finance Holdings Ltd notched up volume of 331.44 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.55 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 43.91 lakh shares

Cochin Shipyard Ltd, IDBI Bank Ltd, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd, Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 25 August 2022.

L&T Finance Holdings Ltd notched up volume of 331.44 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.55 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 43.91 lakh shares. The stock rose 8.73% to Rs.81.55. Volumes stood at 44.21 lakh shares in the last session.

Cochin Shipyard Ltd saw volume of 7.91 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.12 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.11 lakh shares. The stock increased 3.30% to Rs.352.00. Volumes stood at 95455 shares in the last session.

IDBI Bank Ltd witnessed volume of 426.06 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.39 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 79.06 lakh shares. The stock increased 7.73% to Rs.43.20. Volumes stood at 111.65 lakh shares in the last session.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd registered volume of 1051.06 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.38 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 195.24 lakh shares. The stock rose 9.39% to Rs.58.25. Volumes stood at 138.5 lakh shares in the last session.

Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd recorded volume of 9.9 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.03 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.97 lakh shares. The stock gained 2.71% to Rs.663.70. Volumes stood at 1.82 lakh shares in the last session.

