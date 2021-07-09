Elgi Equipments forms JV - Gentex Air Solutions LLC in USA

-
Elgi Equipments announced that its wholly owned subsidiary in USA, Elgi Compressors USA Inc. has formed a Joint Venture Company in USA by name Gentex Air Solutions, LLC, as a North Carolina Limited Liability Company, along with James Gery and Diego Hernandez.
Gentex Air Solutions LLC, will function as an exclusive dealer / distributor for ELGi Compressors USA Inc., (wholly owned subsidiary of Company) for the ELGi rotary and screw compressors in the Dallas, Texas area of USA.
