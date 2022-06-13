Financials shares edge lower

Financials stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Finance index falling 246.99 points or 3.34% at 7145.11 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Finance index, RBL Bank Ltd (down 20.78%), Arman Financial Services Ltd (down 7.16%),Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd (down 6.95%),L&T Finance Holdings Ltd (down 6.78%),Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd (down 6.32%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd (down 6.25%), Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd (down 6.02%), Bajaj Finserv Ltd (down 6%), Share India Securities Ltd (down 5.99%), and Angel One Ltd (down 5.75%).

On the other hand, AAVAS Financiers Ltd (up 0.56%), Max India Ltd (up 0.14%), and CRISIL Ltd (up 0.02%) moved up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 1616.91 or 2.98% at 52686.53.

The Nifty 50 index was down 464.9 points or 2.87% at 15736.9.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 746.1 points or 2.89% at 25111.32.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 209 points or 2.64% at 7721.49.

On BSE,615 shares were trading in green, 2787 were trading in red and 128 were unchanged.

