Metal stocks slide

Metal stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Metal index decreasing 591.95 points or 3.36% at 17027.27 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 5.82%), Vedanta Ltd (down 4.37%),NMDC Ltd (down 4.18%),Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 3.89%),Hindustan Zinc Ltd (down 3.85%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Coal India Ltd (down 3.35%), Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 3.14%), APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (down 2.5%), Tata Steel Ltd (down 2.28%), and JSW Steel Ltd (down 1.59%).

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 1616.91 or 2.98% at 52686.53.

The Nifty 50 index was down 464.9 points or 2.87% at 15736.9.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 746.1 points or 2.89% at 25111.32.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 209 points or 2.64% at 7721.49.

On BSE,615 shares were trading in green, 2787 were trading in red and 128 were unchanged.

