Cyient to market Agappe's hemotology analyser in India

Cyient has entered into a manufacturing partnership with Agappe to bring to market Count X.

The Mispa Count X is an indigenously designed and developed three-part hematology analyzer by Agappe, that will make India self-reliant in hematology and enable the setup of well-equipped labs in remote and rural locations across India. Cyient will manufacture certain key components of Mispa Count X at its ISO 13485-certified, state-of-art manufacturing facilities in India.

