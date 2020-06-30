Albert David Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Shreyans Industries Ltd, Indiabulls Ventures Ltd Partly Paid Up, Ginni Filaments Ltd and XPRO India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 30 June 2020.

Albert David Ltd tumbled 11.56% to Rs 413 at 14:38 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 29003 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3320 shares in the past one month.

Shreyans Industries Ltd crashed 11.09% to Rs 82.15. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 19635 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8112 shares in the past one month.

Indiabulls Ventures Ltd Partly Paid Up lost 10.96% to Rs 43.45. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.03 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.72 lakh shares in the past one month.

Ginni Filaments Ltd shed 9.99% to Rs 12.88. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 61975 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 34479 shares in the past one month.

XPRO India Ltd fell 9.92% to Rs 29.95. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4148 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5506 shares in the past one month.

