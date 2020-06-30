Omaxe Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Central Bank of India, Parag Milk Foods Ltd, Engineers India Ltd and Indian Overseas Bank are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 30 June 2020.

Central Bank of India, Parag Milk Foods Ltd, Engineers India Ltd and Indian Overseas Bank are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 30 June 2020.

Omaxe Ltd tumbled 19.98% to Rs 141.2 at 14:53 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 12447 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.83 lakh shares in the past one month.

Central Bank of India lost 10.26% to Rs 18.19. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 9.81 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.29 lakh shares in the past one month.

Parag Milk Foods Ltd crashed 7.97% to Rs 95.9. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 40147 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 54647 shares in the past one month.

Engineers India Ltd fell 6.42% to Rs 76.55. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.6 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.98 lakh shares in the past one month.

Indian Overseas Bank shed 5.00% to Rs 12.17. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 16.92 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12.49 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)