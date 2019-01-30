Godrej Industries Ltd extends losses

-
Godrej Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 495.85, down 2.88% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 18.38% in last one year as compared to a 3.3% slide in NIFTY and a 8.71% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.
Godrej Industries Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at 495.85, down 2.88% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.11% on the day, quoting at 10664. The Sensex is at 35663.89, up 0.2%.Godrej Industries Ltd has lost around 9.26% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Godrej Industries Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 3.36% in last one month and is currently quoting at 29758.9, down 0.9% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.69 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.14 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 493.2, down 3.64% on the day. Godrej Industries Ltd tumbled 18.38% in last one year as compared to a 3.3% slide in NIFTY and a 8.71% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.
The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending September 18.
