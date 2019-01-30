NMDC Ltd up for fifth session

is quoting at Rs 95.35, up 3.59% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 32.04% in last one year as compared to a 3.39% drop in and a 29.74% drop in the Metal.

is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 95.35, up 3.59% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark is up around 0.02% on the day, quoting at 10653.9. The Sensex is at 35630.04, up 0.11%. has dropped around 1.55% in last one month.

Meanwhile, of which NMDC Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 9.45% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2828.35, up 1% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 44.39 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 45.32 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 95.25, up 3.59% on the day. NMDC Ltd is down 32.04% in last one year as compared to a 3.39% drop in NIFTY and a 29.74% drop in the

The PE of the stock is 8.27 based on earnings ending September 18.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)