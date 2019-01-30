Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd rises for third straight session

is quoting at Rs 383.1, up 1.51% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 35.47% in last one year as compared to a 3.45% slide in and a 37.55% slide in the Media index.

is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 383.1, up 1.51% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark is down around 0.05% on the day, quoting at 10647.25. The Sensex is at 35645.66, up 0.15%. has slipped around 19.59% in last one month.

Meanwhile, of which Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 15.09% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2160.2, up 0.86% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 86.98 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 153.85 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 383.05, up 1.7% on the day. Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd is down 35.47% in last one year as compared to a 3.45% slide in NIFTY and a 37.55% slide in the

The PE of the stock is 18.43 based on earnings ending December 18.

