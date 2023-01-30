Board of Kansai Nerolac Paints approves proposal for sale of land at Thane

At meeting held on 30 January 2023

The Board of Kansai Nerolac Paints at its meeting held on 30 January 2023 has approved a proposal for sale of the Company's land at Kavesar, Thane to Shoden Developers, a group company of House of Hiranandani group (hereinafter referred as the Purchaser) for total consideration of Rs. 655 Crores for an area admeasuring 96,180 sq. mts. The Company has entered into an Agreement to Sell with the Purchaser. The sale is subject to completion of procedures and approvals as may be necessary in this regard.

