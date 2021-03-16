Godrej Properties allots 2.58 cr equity shares under QIP issue

The QIP Committee of Godrej Properties at its meeting held on 16 March 2021 has approved the issue and allotment of 2,58,62,068 Equity Shares of face value Rs 5 each to eligible qualified institutional buyers at the issue price of Rs 1,450, against the floor price of Rs 1,513.39 per Equity Share, aggregating to Rs 37,49,99,98,600, pursuant to the Issue.

The Issue opened on 09 March 2021 and closed on 15 March 2021.

Pursuant to the allotment of Equity Shares in the Issue, the paid-up Equity Share capital of the Company stands increased from Rs 126,04,04,915 consisting of 25,20,80,983 Equity Shares to Rs 138,97,15,255 consisting of 27,79,43,051 Equity Shares of face value Rs 5 each.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)