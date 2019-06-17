JUST IN
Godrej Properties allots 70,363 equity shares

Under ESOP

Godrej Properties has allotted 70,363 Equity Shares of Rs.5/- per Equity Share to the option grantees in terms of the GPL ESGS.

Consequently, with effect from 17 June 2019, the issued, subscribed and paid up capital of the Company stands increased to Rs. 1,14,69,70,380 consisting of 22,93,94,076 equity shares of Rs. 5/- each.

First Published: Mon, June 17 2019. 18:05 IST

