Godrej Properties allots 70,363 equity shares

Under ESOP

Properties has allotted 70,363 Equity Shares of Rs.5/- per Equity Share to the option grantees in terms of the GPL ESGS.

Consequently, with effect from 17 June 2019, the issued, subscribed and paid up capital of the Company stands increased to Rs. 1,14,69,70,380 consisting of 22,93,94,076 equity shares of Rs. 5/- each.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)