Godrej Properties allots 70,363 equity shares

-
ALSO READ
Godrej Ind reports Q4 PAT at Rs 423.65 cr
Godrej Properties adds a new luxury residential project in Mumbai
Godrej Properties ties up with Pune-based developer for 6 projects
Godrej Industries Q3 PAT jumps over two-fold to Rs 121.28 crore
Godrej Properties advances after adding luxury project
-
Under ESOPGodrej Properties has allotted 70,363 Equity Shares of Rs.5/- per Equity Share to the option grantees in terms of the GPL ESGS.
Consequently, with effect from 17 June 2019, the issued, subscribed and paid up capital of the Company stands increased to Rs. 1,14,69,70,380 consisting of 22,93,94,076 equity shares of Rs. 5/- each.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU