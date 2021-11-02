Godrej Properties Q2 PAT rises to Rs 35 cr

-
ALSO READ
Godrej Properties subsidiary acquires 20% stake in Vagishwari Land Developers
Godrej Properties successfully launches Godrej Woods in Noida
Godrej Properties gains on securing sales worth Rs 575 cr in a day, hits all-time high
Godrej Properties to redevelop land parcel in Mumbai
Godrej Properties recognized as Leader for its ESG performance by GRESB
-
Godrej Properties' consolidated net profit stood at Rs 35.7 crore in Q2 FY22 steeply higher than Rs 7.10 crore posted in Q2 FY21.Revenue from operations grew by 44.4% to Rs 129.32 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21. Total Income stood at Rs 290 crore in Q2 FY22, rising 21.8% year on year compared to Rs 238 crore in Q2 FY21.
EBITDA for Q2 FY22 stood at Rs 105 crore, 36% higher than Rs 77 crore registered in Q2 FY21. Profit before tax jumped 158% to Rs 58 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21. Profit before tax margin grew to 20.1% in Q2 FY22 from 9.5% in Q2 FY21.
On the operational front, total booking value in Q2 FY22 stood at Rs 2,574 crore as compared to Rs 1,074 crore in Q2 FY21. Total booking volume stood at 3.61 million sq. ft. as compared to 1.73 million sq. ft. in Q2 FY21. The realtor said it added a new project in MMR with saleable area of 1.6 million sq. ft. in Q2 FY22.
Commenting on the performance, Pirojsha Godrej, executive chairman of Godrej Properties said, After a weak first quarter, the real estate sector has rebounded strongly in the second quarter. GPL recorded one of its best ever quarters for bookings with a strong response to new launches across India. We have a robust launch pipeline in the second half of the financial year and expect to build on the current momentum.
Shares of Godrej Properties were trading 2.02% lower at Rs 2,297 on BSE.
Godrej Properties is engaged in construction and real estate development.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU