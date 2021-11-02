Godrej Properties Q2 PAT rises to Rs 35 cr

Godrej Properties' consolidated net profit stood at Rs 35.7 crore in Q2 FY22 steeply higher than Rs 7.10 crore posted in Q2 FY21.

Revenue from operations grew by 44.4% to Rs 129.32 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21. Total Income stood at Rs 290 crore in Q2 FY22, rising 21.8% year on year compared to Rs 238 crore in Q2 FY21.

EBITDA for Q2 FY22 stood at Rs 105 crore, 36% higher than Rs 77 crore registered in Q2 FY21. Profit before tax jumped 158% to Rs 58 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21. Profit before tax margin grew to 20.1% in Q2 FY22 from 9.5% in Q2 FY21.

On the operational front, total booking value in Q2 FY22 stood at Rs 2,574 crore as compared to Rs 1,074 crore in Q2 FY21. Total booking volume stood at 3.61 million sq. ft. as compared to 1.73 million sq. ft. in Q2 FY21. The realtor said it added a new project in MMR with saleable area of 1.6 million sq. ft. in Q2 FY22.

Commenting on the performance, Pirojsha Godrej, executive chairman of Godrej Properties said, After a weak first quarter, the real estate sector has rebounded strongly in the second quarter. GPL recorded one of its best ever quarters for bookings with a strong response to new launches across India. We have a robust launch pipeline in the second half of the financial year and expect to build on the current momentum.

Shares of Godrej Properties were trading 2.02% lower at Rs 2,297 on BSE.

Godrej Properties is engaged in construction and real estate development.

