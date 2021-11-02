Shipping Corporation of India rises after Q2 PAT jumps 71% YoY

-
Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) gained 2.53% to Rs 135.70 after the PSU company posted a 71.3% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 243 crore in Q2 FY22 from Rs 141.89 crore registered in Q2 FY21.Revenue from operations grew 44.8% to Rs 1,221.31 crore in Q2 FY22 from Rs 843.21 crore posted in Q2 FY21. Profit before tax rose 72% to Rs 248 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.
SCI is the largest Indian shipping company. It owns and operates around one-third of the Indian tonnage, and has operating interests in practically all areas of the shipping business; servicing both national and international trades.
As on 30 September 2021, the Government of India held 63.75% in SCI.
