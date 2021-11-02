Volumes spurt at VRL Logistics Ltd counter

VRL Logistics Ltd notched up volume of 54595 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 5.41 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 10090 shares

Bayer CropScience Ltd, Balaji Amines Ltd, Allcargo Logistics Ltd, Phoenix Mills Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 02 November 2021.

Bayer CropScience Ltd recorded volume of 3924 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 4.08 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 962 shares. The stock lost 4.25% to Rs.4,807.00. Volumes stood at 717 shares in the last session.

Balaji Amines Ltd registered volume of 55226 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 2.88 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 19187 shares. The stock rose 3.52% to Rs.3,406.75. Volumes stood at 22793 shares in the last session.

Allcargo Logistics Ltd notched up volume of 2.6 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 2.61 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 99613 shares. The stock rose 12.53% to Rs.308.50. Volumes stood at 74326 shares in the last session.

Phoenix Mills Ltd notched up volume of 20136 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 2.32 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8673 shares. The stock rose 4.40% to Rs.1,004.50. Volumes stood at 5129 shares in the last session.

