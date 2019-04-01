Godrej Properties registers record residential sales in Q4

Properties has achieved its highest ever bookings numbers in Q4 FY19.

The company sold over 2,900 homes with a total area of approximately 3. 75 million sq. ft. and a booking value in excess of Rs 2,100 crore during the quarter. Q4 FY19 was GPL's best ever quarter for bookings eclipsing its previous best ever residential sales quarter, achieved in Q3 FY19, by approximately 50%.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)