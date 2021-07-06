GoI Announces Sale Of Three Dates Securities For A notified Amount Of Rs 26000 Crore

The government of India (GoI) has announced the Sale (Issue / re-issue) of (i) 4.26% Government Security, 2023 for a notified amount of Rs 3,000 crore (nominal) through price based auction, (ii) New Government Security, 2031 for a notified amount of Rs 14,000 crore (nominal) through yield based auction, and (iii) 6.76% Government Security 2061 for a notified amount of Rs 9,000 crore (nominal) through price based auction. GoI will have the option to retain additional subscription up to Rs 6,000 crore against above security/securities. The auctions will be conducted by the Reserve Bank of India, using uniform price method for 4.26% GS 2023, New GS 2031 and multiple price method for 6.76% GS 2061. Up to 5% of the notified amount of the sale of the Securities will be allotted to eligible individuals and Institutions as per the Scheme for Non-Competitive Bidding Facility in the Auction of Government Securities.

