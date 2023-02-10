Gokaldas Exports consolidated net profit rises 34.77% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 0.33% to Rs 518.88 crore

Net profit of Gokaldas Exports rose 34.77% to Rs 40.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 30.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 0.33% to Rs 518.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 520.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales518.88520.61 0 OPM %12.1811.39 -PBDT66.3653.55 24 PBT47.7538.59 24 NP40.5830.11 35

First Published: Fri, February 10 2023. 15:36 IST

