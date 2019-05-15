Gokul Agro Resources reports standalone net profit of Rs 4.03 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 5.70% to Rs 1084.05 croreNet profit of Gokul Agro Resources reported to Rs 4.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 1.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 5.70% to Rs 1084.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1149.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 60.31% to Rs 5.12 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 12.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 0.20% to Rs 4270.50 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 4279.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales1084.051149.54 -6 4270.504279.21 0 OPM %2.921.71 -2.592.37 - PBDT13.513.17 326 37.9245.11 -16 PBT8.15-4.42 LP 8.1417.44 -53 NP4.03-1.12 LP 5.1212.90 -60
