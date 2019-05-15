Union Bank of India reports standalone net loss of Rs 3369.23 crore in the March 2019 quarter

rise 2.93% to Rs 8349.50 crore

Net Loss of reported to Rs 3369.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 2583.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. rose 2.93% to Rs 8349.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 8112.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 2947.45 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 5247.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. rose 4.03% to Rs 34066.66 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 32748.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

8349.508112.1034066.6632748.005.288.0845.3636.07-4035.95-3778.51-3926.66-6641.13-4035.95-3778.51-3926.66-6641.13-3369.23-2583.38-2947.45-5247.37

