JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Karur Vysya Bank standalone net profit rises 18.71% in the March 2019 quarter
Business Standard

Union Bank of India reports standalone net loss of Rs 3369.23 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Total Operating Income rise 2.93% to Rs 8349.50 crore

Net Loss of Union Bank of India reported to Rs 3369.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 2583.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Total Operating Income rose 2.93% to Rs 8349.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 8112.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 2947.45 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 5247.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Total Operating Income rose 4.03% to Rs 34066.66 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 32748.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Total Operating Income8349.508112.10 3 34066.6632748.00 4 OPM %5.288.08 -45.3636.07 - PBDT-4035.95-3778.51 -7 -3926.66-6641.13 41 PBT-4035.95-3778.51 -7 -3926.66-6641.13 41 NP-3369.23-2583.38 -30 -2947.45-5247.37 44

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, May 15 2019. 17:12 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU