Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.95 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 1.41% to Rs 643.09 croreNet loss of Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers reported to Rs 5.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 20.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 1.41% to Rs 643.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 634.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 45.72% to Rs 32.88 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 60.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 14.31% to Rs 3073.64 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2688.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales643.09634.17 1 3073.642688.93 14 OPM %4.345.96 -6.116.86 - PBDT-0.0921.39 PL 88.92112.03 -21 PBT-10.5113.07 PL 50.1475.04 -33 NP-5.9520.30 PL 32.8860.58 -46
