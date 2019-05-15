Neptune Exports reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.21 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 40.00% to Rs 0.14 croreNet profit of Neptune Exports reported to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 40.00% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 1000.00% to Rs 0.33 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.56 crore in the year ended March 2019 and also during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.140.10 40 0.560.56 0 OPM %78.57-360.00 -71.433.57 - PBDT0.30-0.18 LP 0.590.20 195 PBT0.26-0.22 LP 0.410.04 925 NP0.21-0.15 LP 0.330.03 1000
