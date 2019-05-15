Kanishk Steel Industries standalone net profit rises 5.97% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 16.21% to Rs 99.58 croreNet profit of Kanishk Steel Industries rose 5.97% to Rs 0.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 16.21% to Rs 99.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 85.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 170.25% to Rs 4.27 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 40.70% to Rs 330.29 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 234.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales99.5885.69 16 330.29234.74 41 OPM %1.141.33 -2.562.04 - PBDT1.791.20 49 8.083.58 126 PBT1.581.09 45 7.212.67 170 NP0.710.67 6 4.271.58 170
