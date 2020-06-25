JUST IN
Andhra Paper Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
Goldiam International consolidated net profit declines 58.51% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 0.09% to Rs 80.28 crore

Net profit of Goldiam International declined 58.51% to Rs 3.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 7.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 0.09% to Rs 80.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 80.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 5.44% to Rs 46.90 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 49.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 18.34% to Rs 364.51 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 446.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales80.2880.35 0 364.51446.38 -18 OPM %- 7.0011.94 - 11.9212.40 - PBDT4.0112.80 -69 64.4970.81 -9 PBT3.4712.11 -71 62.0068.12 -9 NP3.007.23 -59 46.9049.60 -5

Thu, June 25 2020. 15:00 IST

