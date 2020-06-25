Goldiam International consolidated net profit declines 58.51% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 0.09% to Rs 80.28 crore

Net profit of Goldiam International declined 58.51% to Rs 3.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 7.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 0.09% to Rs 80.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 80.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 5.44% to Rs 46.90 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 49.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 18.34% to Rs 364.51 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 446.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

80.2880.35364.51446.38- 7.0011.9411.9212.404.0112.8064.4970.813.4712.1162.0068.123.007.2346.9049.60

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)