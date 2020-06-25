Lincoln Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 5.18% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 1.07% to Rs 78.47 croreNet profit of Lincoln Pharmaceuticals rose 5.18% to Rs 8.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 8.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 1.07% to Rs 78.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 79.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 5.60% to Rs 51.44 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 48.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 5.56% to Rs 386.49 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 366.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales78.4779.32 -1 386.49366.15 6 OPM %10.9714.16 -16.9618.36 - PBDT13.369.57 40 74.5668.87 8 PBT11.537.92 46 67.2362.19 8 NP8.948.50 5 51.4448.71 6
