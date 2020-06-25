Lincoln Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 5.18% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 1.07% to Rs 78.47 crore

Net profit of Lincoln Pharmaceuticals rose 5.18% to Rs 8.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 8.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 1.07% to Rs 78.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 79.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 5.60% to Rs 51.44 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 48.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 5.56% to Rs 386.49 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 366.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

78.4779.32386.49366.1510.9714.1616.9618.3613.369.5774.5668.8711.537.9267.2362.198.948.5051.4448.71

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)