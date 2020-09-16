Goldline International Finvest reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 63.64% to Rs 0.08 croreGoldline International Finvest reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 63.64% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.080.22 -64 OPM %-12.5018.18 -PBDT00.04 -100 PBT00.02 -100 NP00.02 -100
