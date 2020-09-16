Meenakshi Steel Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 55.81 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Meenakshi Steel Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 16.41 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Chennai Meenakshi Multispeciality Hospital reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.13 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Charms Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Franklin Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Britannia Industries consolidated net profit rises 26.08% in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales reported at Rs 0.52 croreNet loss of Meenakshi Steel Industries reported to Rs 55.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 12.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales reported to Rs 0.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs -0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 61.30 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 12.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 1325.00% to Rs 0.57 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.52-0.01 LP 0.570.04 1325 OPM %55.77300.00 --684.21-100.00 - PBDT0.29-0.03 LP -3.90-0.04 -9650 PBT0.29-0.03 LP -3.90-0.04 -9650 NP-55.8112.48 PL -61.3012.29 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU