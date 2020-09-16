Meenakshi Steel Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 55.81 crore in the March 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales reported at Rs 0.52 crore

Net loss of Meenakshi Steel Industries reported to Rs 55.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 12.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales reported to Rs 0.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs -0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 61.30 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 12.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 1325.00% to Rs 0.57 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.52-0.01 LP 0.570.04 1325 OPM %55.77300.00 --684.21-100.00 - PBDT0.29-0.03 LP -3.90-0.04 -9650 PBT0.29-0.03 LP -3.90-0.04 -9650 NP-55.8112.48 PL -61.3012.29 PL

Wed, September 16 2020. 17:54 IST

