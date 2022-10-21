Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery standalone net profit rises 39.34% in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 3.09% to Rs 54.84 croreNet profit of Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery rose 39.34% to Rs 1.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 3.09% to Rs 54.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 56.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales54.8456.59 -3 OPM %5.533.76 -PBDT2.531.83 38 PBT2.371.68 41 NP1.701.22 39
