Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery standalone net profit rises 39.34% in the September 2022 quarter

Net profit of Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery rose 39.34% to Rs 1.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 3.09% to Rs 54.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 56.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.54.8456.595.533.762.531.832.371.681.701.22

