Goodluck India consolidated net profit rises 24.46% in the March 2020 quarter

Business Standard

Sales decline 19.34% to Rs 349.61 crore

Net profit of Goodluck India rose 24.46% to Rs 12.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 9.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 19.34% to Rs 349.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 433.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 7.66% to Rs 33.87 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 31.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 1.53% to Rs 1610.10 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1635.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales349.61433.45 -19 1610.101635.08 -2 OPM %8.807.86 -7.947.72 - PBDT16.5719.94 -17 71.2768.84 4 PBT9.4413.44 -30 44.9345.21 -1 NP12.119.73 24 33.8731.46 8

First Published: Wed, July 15 2020. 15:58 IST

