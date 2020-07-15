JUST IN
Shares end with minor gains
HBL Power Systems standalone net profit rises 16.60% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 17.85% to Rs 257.23 crore

Net profit of HBL Power Systems rose 16.60% to Rs 8.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 7.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 17.85% to Rs 257.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 313.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 4.14% to Rs 24.07 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 25.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 14.61% to Rs 1077.09 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1261.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales257.23313.14 -18 1077.091261.34 -15 OPM %8.217.42 -7.287.58 - PBDT21.5118.74 15 72.9777.77 -6 PBT11.588.01 45 32.7233.42 -2 NP8.227.05 17 24.0725.11 -4

