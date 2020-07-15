Federal Bank standalone net profit rises 4.31% in the June 2020 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 6.65% to Rs 3444.15 crore

Net profit of Federal Bank rose 4.31% to Rs 400.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 384.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Total Operating Income rose 6.65% to Rs 3444.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3229.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.3444.153229.3063.7970.43537.76590.72537.76590.72400.77384.21

