JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Shares end with minor gains
Business Standard

Federal Bank standalone net profit rises 4.31% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Total Operating Income rise 6.65% to Rs 3444.15 crore

Net profit of Federal Bank rose 4.31% to Rs 400.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 384.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Total Operating Income rose 6.65% to Rs 3444.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3229.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Total Operating Income3444.153229.30 7 OPM %63.7970.43 -PBDT537.76590.72 -9 PBT537.76590.72 -9 NP400.77384.21 4

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, July 15 2020. 15:42 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU