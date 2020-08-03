JUST IN
Gopala Polyplast reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.38 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Reported sales nil

Net Loss of Gopala Polyplast reported to Rs 4.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 96.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 46.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 20.70 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 89.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 97.01% to Rs 5.62 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 187.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales046.62 -100 5.62187.99 -97 OPM %0-190.95 --203.20-37.35 - PBDT-3.37-95.36 96 -15.29-83.28 82 PBT-4.73-96.74 95 -21.05-89.28 76 NP-4.38-96.47 95 -20.70-89.01 77

