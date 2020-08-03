KPIT Technologies consolidated net profit declines 21.73% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 2.58% to Rs 492.71 croreNet profit of KPIT Technologies declined 21.73% to Rs 24.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 30.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 2.58% to Rs 492.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 505.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales492.71505.75 -3 OPM %13.0713.69 -PBDT62.3066.11 -6 PBT29.3042.28 -31 NP24.0230.69 -22
