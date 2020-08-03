Chordia Food Products consolidated net profit rises 166.67% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 4.87% to Rs 15.24 crore

Net profit of Chordia Food Products rose 166.67% to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 4.87% to Rs 15.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 16.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 68.27% to Rs 0.66 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 7.34% to Rs 65.48 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 61.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

15.2416.0265.4861.007.417.685.359.561.091.113.024.940.570.490.942.860.400.150.662.08

