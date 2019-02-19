Government Announces Sale Of Four Dated Securities For Rs 12,000 Crore

has announced the Sale (Re-issue) of (i) 7.32% Government Stock, 2024 for a notified amount of Rs 3,000 crore (nominal) through price based auction, (ii) 7.26 per cent Government Stock, 2029 for a notified amount of Rs 4,000 crore (nominal) through price based auction, (iii) 8.24% Government Stock, 2033 for a notified amount of Rs 2,000 crore (nominal) through price based auction, and (iv) 8.17% Government Stock, 2044 for a notified amount of Rs 3,000 crore (nominal) through price based Subject to the limit of Rs 12,000 crore, being total notified amount, GoI will have the option to retain additional subscription up to Rs. 1,000 crore each against any one or more of the above securities. The will be conducted using multiple price method. The will be conducted by the Reserve Bank of India, Office, Fort, on February 22, 2019 (Friday).

Up to 5% of the notified amount of the sale of the stocks will be allotted to eligible individuals and Institutions as per the Scheme for Non- in the of

