Projects worth Rs 1387.71 crore in Yamuna towns approved under Namami Gange

NMCG also approved projects on tributaries for Firozabad, Etawah, and Meerut

In its 20th Committee meeting held on 15 February 2019, and other projects worth Rs 1387.71 crore focusing on towns along river have been approved. The projects involve construction and renovation of treatment plants, systems of treatment plants and other infrastructure projects.

infrastructure project worth Rs 140.6 crore were given the go-ahead by the EC. This includes interception and diversion of Tixi Nala, upgradation of existing including chlorination systems, a new STP of 2.1 crore litres per day sewage treatment capacity and system of 3 The project also includes the operations and maintenance of the approved projects at a cost of Rs 49.74 crore.

projects worth Rs 51.08 crore have been approved by the Committee of Namami Gange. This involves tapping of 2 nalas, construction of 2 sewage pumping station, construction of main sewer lines and other development work. The project also includes the operations and maintenance of the project for 15 years.

Projects worth Rs 77.36 crore have been approved in the town of for This includes construction of 1.4 crore litres per day capacity Sewage Treatment plant, tapping of 4 nalas, construction of interception and main sewer line and sewage pumping station. After completion, the projects will be maintained over a period of 15 years.

The Committee approved projects worth Rs. 681.78 Cr. for development of sewerage infrastructure in Meerut, The sanctioned projects include creation of new STP with the sewage treatment capacity of 200 MLD, Interception & Diversion of the sewer lines and development of rising mains.

The executive committee approved sewerage infrastructure projects worth Rs 317.2 crore in This includes the of 6 STPs, automation of existing 15 sewage pumping stations, renovation of sewage pumping stations and operations and maintenance of 29 nala tapings.

Chunar

The Executive Committee approved a project worth Rs. 2.70 crore for and Pollution Abatement in Chunar city, to be executed by (CSE). This includes the creation of a 10 KLD Faecal Sludge treatment plant. The projects shall include Operations and Maintenance of the KLD by 5 years as well as creating an enabling for project execution for which the committee has approved the training of Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) and Uttar Pradesh (UPJN). Other approved components in Chunar include sanitation survey, Geo-tagging of all properties along with web based GIS and MIS.

Biodiversity Conservation

Reviving aquatic biodiversity in the is one of the key focus areas of the Namami Gange Programme. Important projects have been approved by the Executive Committee to restore aquatic life in the Ganga.

The second phase of Biodiversity Conservation projects undertaken by Wildlife Institute of (WII) involves Planning and Management for Aquatic Species Conservation and Maintenance of Eco system Services in The project includes Science-Based aquatic species conservation and maintenance of in the Basin. Other important components of the project include capacity and other stakeholders for effective Ganga biodiversity conservation and Community based aquatic species conservation and outreach in basin. This will spread the work done in the first phase to other rivers in the basin while scaling up interventions on the main stem of Ganga.

Another project is to be taken up by Uttar Pradesh This projects focuses on development of by procurement of more breeding turtles & Gharials and also conduct post release monitoring to investigate survival rate of Gharials and turtles as well as carry out education, awareness and training Programmes. Another important component of the project is to develop and follow relevant of national and international standards alongside strengthening the existing and veterinary unit.

A project addressing the Urban in the Ganga River Basin was awarded to the (NIUA). The project requires developing strategic guidelines to mainstream urban river management into a city's Master Plan as well as support one selected Class-I town for the systematic preparation of an Urban River Management Plan. NIUA will also roll out three different capacity building modules for selected Urban Local Bodies and other stakeholders in the knowledge and application of matters related to river health management.

