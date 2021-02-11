India Committed To Reduce Emissions Intensity Of GDP By 33% to 35% From 2005 Levels Says Prime Minister

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has inaugurated World Sustainable Development Summit 2021 via video conferencing. The theme of the Summit is 'Redefining our common future: Safe and secure environment for all'. Addressing the event, the Prime Minister congratulated to TERI for sustaining this momentum and said that Global platforms like this are important for our present and future. He said that two things will define how the progress journey of humanity will unfold in the times to come. First is the health of our people.
Second is the health of our planet, both are inter-linked. The Prime Minister emphasized on climate justice for fighting against climate change. He said that India's intent is supported by concrete action and the country is committed to reduce emissions intensity of GDP by 33 to 35% from 2005 levels. He also shared that India is making steady progress on its commitment to Land Degradation Neutrality. Renewable energy is also picking speed in India and the country is well on track to setting up four fifty giga watts of Renewable Energy generating capacity by Twenty Thirty.
