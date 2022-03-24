Government Has Set Target To Raise Share Of Natural Gas In Energy Mix To 15% In 2030 From 6.7% Now

The Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Rameswar Teli in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha today informed that the Government has set a target to raise the share of natural gas in energy mix to 15% in 2030 from about 6.7% now.

Various steps taken by the Government in this direction include expansion of National Gas Grid Pipeline, expansion of City Gas Distribution (CGD) network, setting up of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Terminals, allocation of domestic gas to Compressed Natural Gas (Transport) / Piped Natural Gas (Domestic) CNG(T)/PNG(D) in no cut category etc.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)