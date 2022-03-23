India's Export Hit $400 Billion Mark Says Prime Minister

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi noted that for the first time, India has achieved its target of reaching $400 billion in exports.
India set an ambitious target of $400 billion of goods exports & achieves this target for the first time ever. This is a key milestone in our Aatmanirbhar Bharat journey, the Prime Minister stated in a tweet.
