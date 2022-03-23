India's Steel Production Witnessing V Shaped Recovery

The Ministry of Steel noted in a latest update today that there was a reduction in production of steel during the initial months of FY 2021 mainly due to covid-19 pandemic induced disruption. However, this has been followed by a V-shaped recovery in production and the monthly production has since reached pre-Covid levels.

In 2021-22, the steel production is poised to be the highest. Government has laid special emphasis on infrastructure development through schemes like PM Gati Shakti Plan, National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP), Housing for All, Jal Jeevan Mission, Bharatmala Project, Sagarmala Project, Construction of Dedicated Freight Corridor and UDAN etc.

