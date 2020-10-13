Government Of India (GOI) Announces The Sale Of Three Dated Securities For A Notified Amount Of Rs 28,000 crore

The Government of India has announced the Sale (Re-issue) of (i) '5.22 percent Government Stock, 2025' for a notified amount of Rs 8,000 crore (nominal) through price based auction, (ii) '6.19 percent Government Stock, 2034' for a notified amount of Rs 12,000 crore (nominal) through price based auction, and (iii) '7.16 per cent Government Stock, 2050' for a notified amount of Rs 8,000 crore (nominal) through price based auction. GoI will have the option to retain additional subscription up to Rs 2,000 crore against each of the above securities. The auctions will be conducted by the Reserve Bank of India using multiple price method. Up to 5% of the notified amount of the sale of the stocks will be allotted to eligible individuals and Institutions as per the Scheme for Non-Competitive Bidding Facility in the Auction of Government Securities.

