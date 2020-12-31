Government received 37% of corresponding Budgetary Estimated Total Receipts Upto November 2020

The Government of India has received R 8,30,851 crore (37% of corresponding BE 2020-21 of Total Receipts) upto November, 2020 comprising of Rs 6,88,430 crore Tax Revenue (Net to Centre), Rs 1,24,280 crore of Non-Tax Revenue and Rs 18,141 crore of Non Debt Capital Receipts. Non Debt Capital Receipts consists of Recovery of Loans (Rs 11,962 crore) and Disinvestment proceeds (Rs 6,179 crore).

A total of Rs 3,34,407 crore has been transferred to State Governments as Devolution of Share of Taxes by Government of India upto November 2020.

Total Expenditure incurred by Government of India is Rs 19,06,358 crore (63% of corresponding BE 2020-21), out of which Rs 16,65,200 crore is on Revenue Account and Rs 2,41,158 crore is on Capital Account. Out of the Total Revenue Expenditure, Rs 3,83,425 crore is on account of Interest Payments and Rs 2,02,119 crore is on account of Major Subsidies.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)