India COVID-19 Recovery Rate crosses 96%

India has crossed a significant milestone in its fight against COVID. The National Recovery rate has crossed 96% (96.04%) today, one of the highest globally. The exponential rise in the recoveries has led to the improvement in the Recovery Rate. The total recovered cases have crossed 98.6 lakhs (98,60,280), the highest globally. The gap between active cases and recovered cases is continuously increasing and stands at 96,02,624.

In another achievement, the active cases have drastically declined to 2.57 lakh. The total positive cases of the country are 2,57,656 and now comprise merely 2.51%of the total cases. With a high number of COVID patients recovering every day and the sustained fall in the mortality rate, India's steady trend of registering dipping active cases continues. 21,822 new confirmed cases recorded in the last 24 hours in the country whereas 26,139 new recoveries were registered in the same period. It has led to a net decline of 4,616 cases from the total active caseload. 77.99% of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 States/UTs.

Kerala has reported the maximum number of single day recoveries with 5,707 newly recovered cases. 4,913 people recovered in Maharashtra followed by 1,588 in Chhattisgarh. 79.87% of the new cases are from 10 States and UTs. Kerala has reported the highest daily new cases at 6,268. It is followed by Maharashtra with 3,537 new cases.

