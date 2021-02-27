Government Receives 80% Of Corresponding RE 2020-21 Of Total Receipts Upto January 2021

The Government of India has received Rs 12,83,314 crore (80% of corresponding RE 2020-21 of Total Receipts) upto January, 2021 comprising of Rs 11,01,855 crore Tax Revenue (Net to Centre), Rs 1,41,104 crore of Non Tax Revenue and ₹40,355 crore of Non Debt Capital Receipts. Non-Debt Capital Receipts consists of Recovery of Loans (Rs 15,804 crore) and Disinvestment proceeds (Rs 24,551 crore).

A total of Rs 4,08,873 crore has been transferred to State Governments as Devolution of Share of Taxes by Government of India upto January, 2021. Total Expenditure incurred by Government of India is Rs 25,17,318 crore (73% of corresponding RE 2020-21), out of which Rs 21,55,210 crore is on Revenue Account and Rs 3,62,108 crore is on Capital Account. Out of the Total Revenue Expenditure, Rs 5,19,597 crore is on account of Interest Payments and Rs 2,52,656 crore is on account of Major Subsidies.

