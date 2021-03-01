Marginal Growth Reported In Q3 Of 2020-21 Is Indeed Encouraging: FICCI

-
ALSO READ
Over Time Government Has Taken Several Measures To Make Farming Remunerative Says FICCI President
FICCI Welcomes Prime Minister's Acknowledgement Of Role Played By Indian Industry And Business
We Expect The Government To Introduce More Growth- Oriented Measures In The Next Budget: FICCI
Budget Must focus On Creating Demand, Infrastructure Spends And Social Sector Says FICCI Dhruva Advisors Survey
Benign Financing Conditions Spurred Record Issuance Of Corporate Bonds Worth Around Rs 3.2 Lakh Crore Says RBI Governor
-
Commenting on the GDP numbers, Mr Uday Shankar, President, FICCI said "The positive albeit marginal growth reported in the third quarter of 2020-21 is indeed encouraging. The numbers are in line with the expectations and are reflective of the recovery being posted in most of the lead indicators. Going ahead, the roll-out of capital expenditure as announced in the Union Budget earlier this month should crowd in private investments and augurs well for overall economic revival".
"However, even though recovery is broad basing, the performance of the services sector - which constitutes a major part of our GDP- remains sluggish. Particularly contact-based services like aviation, entertainment, tourism, and hospitality are yet to see momentum in activity. Government support to these sectors is much needed. ", said Mr Shankar.
"Moreover, while we are happy to note that the worst is behind us but the fresh surge in COVID -19 cases being witnessed is a cause of worry. While the vaccination drive is progressing well in the country, it is extremely critical at this juncture to maintain caution and substantially speed up the immunization process. At this stage of vaccine roll out, the private sector can be an important partner to the Government. This will augur well for sustaining the pace of economic recovery", added Mr Shankar.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU