India's Manufacturing PMI Moderates Slightly

-
ALSO READ
India Service Sector Growth Moderates
Manufacturing PMI Surges To Seven Year High In September
Production and new orders expand further at the end of 2020: IHS Markit India Manufacturing PMI
India Private Sector Activity Expands For Third Straight Month
Stronger expansion in sales boosts production growth in October: India Manufacturing PMI
-
Growth in India's manufacturing activity, as tracked by the seasonally adjusted IHS Markit India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), moderated slightly to 57.5 in February from 57.7 in January 2021.
However, this was up than the long-run average of 53.6 and indicated some levelling off the around eight-year high mark in January. A PMI reading above 50 denotes an expansion in manufacturing activity and below that level reflects contraction.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU